Hit the trail with confidence in these rugged Salomon hiking boots and trail running shoes – now 30% off for Black Friday

Save over $50 on these styles from Salomon for Black Friday

No one knows how to keep you moving on the trails quite like Salomon, and they're offloading some of their popular styles for Black Friday. Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Salomon Men's Quest Element Gore-Tex Leather Hiking Boots for just $133 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of 30% off a pair of boots that are well-loved by those who roam the mountains in them, receiving an average rating of 4.3 stars.

The Quest Element is a backpacking boot built for adventure with a higher-cut design that shields you from rugged terrain, obstacles and the elements. A Nubuck leather upper and a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane provide ample weather protection. This deal applies to men's sizing in the Black/Deep Lichen Green/Olive Night colorway.

If moving fast on the trails is more your thing, you can make similar savings on the Salomon Men's XA Pro 3D Gore-Tex trail running shoes, which are just $119 on Amazon. These shoes that runners describe as "outstanding" are designed for the most challenging trails, offering superior cushioning, waterproof weather protection, stable support and rugged grip for those slick, steep slopes. This deal applies to the Black/Black/Magnet colorway.

If you're in the UK, you can also find some fantastic savings on the XA Pro shoes as well as the ever-popular Speedcross GTX. If you're looking for other hiking gear, we're keeping tabs on all the best Black Friday hiking deals this week.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Salomon hiking boots and shoes where you are.

US deals

UK deals

