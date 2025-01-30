Hit the trails without worrying about a chill in these dependable half-price windbreakers from The North Face

Want to get outdoors without worrying about the wind? Then look no further, as The North Face Kikash wind jacket is now half-price, slashed from $150 to just $75.

Available in men's and women's sizes, this durable jacket harnesses wind-blocking nylon fabric to fight back against cold backcountry winds, whether you're hiking or hitting the trails for a run.

In addition to keeping the wind out, the Kikash jacket increases your visibility. If you're out after dark, reflective details on the back and around the collar help you be seen.

Named after the Kikash mountain in the Peruvian Andes, this lightweight windbreaker is well suited to ascents.

In the warm summer months, it can be easy to go without an extra layer to begin with. But if you're hiking at high altitude, remember that the temperature drops as you climb and there isn’t much protection once you get above treeline, so think ahead and keep a windbreaker like The North Face Kikash in your backpack. In winter a windbreaker is perfect for layering over a down jacket.

Aside from sizing, there's little difference between the men's and women's Kikash jackets. Both are available in a wide range of eye-catching colorways.

The North Face Kikash women's wind jacket: $150 $75 at The North Face

Save $75 The women's Kikash wind jacket is a stylish, effective option for blocking cold winds thanks to its lightweight nylon materials. This jacket also ensures you'll be seen with several reflective details for hiking and running after dark.

The North Face Kikash men's wind jacket: $150 $75 at The North Face

Save $75 Available in a wide array of sizes and colorways, the men's Kikash wind jacket is a cool, lightweight option for hitting the backcountry. Its windproof nylon body blocks cold air, keeping you warmer in the mountains or on the trails.

Don't panic if you're not in the US. Here are today's best deals on wind jackets from The North Face where you are.