Hoka has sold out of these highly-rated Speedgoat hiking boots – but you can find them for $70 off at Nordstrom Rack right now
The Hoka Speedgoat 5 Mid is cushioned, grippy workhorse for hikers, and less than $110 right now
It's not often you see a massive discount on a pair of Hoka shoes, but right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Hoka Speedgoat 5 Mid hiking boots for just $109.97 at Nordstrom Rack. That's a massive savings of 38% off these grippy, cushioned hiking boots.
The Speedgoat 5 trail running shoes are well-loved for their performance in fast-paced adventures, and the Mid version takes all the same assets and adds ankle support for hikers as well as trail runners.
That means you can take advantage of that cushioned midsole (31 mm in the heel, 27 mm in the forefoot) and rocker profile to help propel you along the trail, plus a heel-cradling bolster for stability and fortified toe cap.
This deal applies to women's sizing in all colorways, while in men's sizing you can save a generous 36% for a sale price of $114.97. Some size/color combinations in men's sizing have already sold out and this style is no longer available on Hoka's website, so we recommend you act quickly.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Hoka Speedgoat 5 series where you are.
Hoka Speedgoat 5 Mid hiking boots: $180 $109.97 at Nordstrom Rack
Save $70 A workhorse for sloppy, wet conditions, the Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX is built with the same Gore-Tex membrane as its lower profile counterpart, along with a soft heel tab to accommodate the Achilles and flexible collar for extra ankle support. This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways.
Underfoot, you'll find the reliable Vibram Megagrip outsole with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil and in slick spring conditions. The Speedgoat 5 Mid has a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane to protect your socks and feet on rainy days and waterlogged trails.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Hoka Speedgoat 5 series where you are:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
The North Face Summit Breithorn Futurelight Boots review: lightweight and protective on rock, snow and ice
Thousands of National Park workers have lost their dream jobs - here’s how you can help continue their vital work