Hoka has sold out of these highly-rated Speedgoat hiking boots – but you can find them for $70 off at Nordstrom Rack right now

The Hoka Speedgoat 5 Mid is cushioned, grippy workhorse for hikers, and less than $115 right now

It's not often you see a massive discount on a pair of Hoka shoes, but right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Hoka Speedgoat 5 Mid hiking boots for just $109.97 at Nordstrom Rack. That's a massive savings of 38% off these grippy, cushioned hiking boots.

The Speedgoat 5 trail running shoes are well-loved for their performance in fast-paced adventures, and the Mid version takes all the same assets and adds ankle support for hikers as well as trail runners.

That means you can take advantage of that cushioned midsole (31 mm in the heel, 27 mm in the forefoot) and rocker profile to help propel you along the trail, plus a heel-cradling bolster for stability and fortified toe cap.

This deal applies to women's sizing in all colorways, while in men's sizing you can save a generous 36% for a sale price of $114.97. Some size/color combinations in men's sizing have already sold out and this style is no longer available on Hoka's website, so we recommend you act quickly.

Hoka Speedgoat 5 Mid hiking boots: $180 $109.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Save $70 A workhorse for sloppy, wet conditions, the Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX is built with the same Gore-Tex membrane as its lower profile counterpart, along with a soft heel tab to accommodate the Achilles and flexible collar for extra ankle support. This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways.

Underfoot, you'll find the reliable Vibram Megagrip outsole with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil and in slick spring conditions. The Speedgoat 5 Mid has a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane to protect your socks and feet on rainy days and waterlogged trails.

