Is it a hiking shoe? Is it a sandal? Hoka launches funky Hopara 2 hybrid

Hoka has launched a new adventure shoe that fits somewhere between a hiking shoe, a hiking sandal, and a water shoe, with practical features like a sticky, grippy outsole for traction on wet and dry surfaces.

The Hoka Hopara 2 is what we'd call a shandal, with a fully enclosed toe (with a hefty bumper for protection against rocks and roots) and an open sling back for breathability in warm weather, and allow water to sluice through during creek crossings or beach hikes.

The upper is made from 100% recycled yarn, with a sock-like fit for comfort and a water-repellent coating to keep your feet dry. Cordura mesh overlays allow water to drain while keeping the shoe breathable, and provide extra protection for your feet.

The shoe is secured using a quick toggle lace system, and the heel strap is adjustable for a perfect fit with no slipping.

The Hopara 2 is available now direct from Hoka in three colorways (black/black, barley/oat milk, and shifting sand/dune), priced at $135.