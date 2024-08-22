Hikers love this ankle-height version of Hoka’s famous trail-running shoe – and they're $35 off right now
The mid-ankle cut and waterproof lining make these boots a workhouse for sloppy conditions
Right now, you can pick up the highly rated Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX boot for 20% off at Hoka. That means you can save a rare $35 on these ankle-height trail shoes, which have received an average star rating of 4.5 among users, with people praising their lightweight comfort and ankle support.
This deal applies to both the men's and women's sizing in all colorways and Hoka reports that thousands of people have viewed this deal in the past 24 hours, so it's worth acting fast if you want a pair.
Built for both hiking and trail running, these mid-cut boots boast the same Gore-Tex lining as their low-profile counterpart and are a workhorse for sloppy, wet conditions. For comfort, there's a soft heel tab and flexible collar for extra ankle support as well as a foot-cradling heel bolster.
Like most Hoka shoes, they don't feature a wide toe box and in addition to sizing up to give your feet room to swell, you might consider a wide fit for more room.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.