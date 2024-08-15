Hot deal alert: 2 popular styles of Hoka women's hiking boots are 50% off at REI right now

The models have been discontinued, so this is your last chance to grab a pair

Right now, you can pick up the extremely popular Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots and Hoka Trail Code GTX hiking boots for 50% off at REI. That means you can save up to $119 on these boots, which have both received an average four-star rating with hundreds of reviews.

This deal applies to the women's sizing in all colorways and both styles have been discontinued, meaning this is your last chance to get your hands on a pair. If you're seeking men's sizing, you can scoop up a pair of the Kaha 2s for 25% off.

With a remarkable weight-to-cushion ratio, the Nubuck leather Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots are plush, tough and built to perform during your mountain adventures and can be yours for just $119.

Dynamic and made for exploring, the Trail Code hiking boots hit the sweet spot between lightweight and cushioned with a swallow tail geometry for added stability, and they're down to just $91.83.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Kaha 2 GTX hiking boot where you are.

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX women's hiking boot: $240 $119.83 at REI

Save $119 Waterproof nubuck leather uppers and a trailblazing silhouette employs GORE-TEX footwear fabric with recycled textile for waterproof/breathable protection. Updated with HUBBLE® heels with SwallowTail™ geometry, these durable hikers feature Vibram® Megagrip rubber with Traction Lug for increased ground contact.

Hoka Trail Code GTX women's hiking boot: $185 $91.83 at REI

Save $91 Dynamic and made for exploring, the women's HOKA Trail Code GTX hiking boots hit the sweet spot between lightweight and cushioned. They sport HUBBLE® heels with SwallowTail™ geometry.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Hoka's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boot where you are: