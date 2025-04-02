Hurry and snag 24% off these super-comfy discontinued Merrell hiking shoes while you still can
The Merrell Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes combine the sturdy construction and trustworthy grip of Merrell's flagship pair with comfy underfoot support
Want something comfy to wear while you trot around the trails this season? Take a look at these supportive hiking shoes from Merrell, reduced by 24% in REI's spring sales.
Right now at REI, you can get the men's Merrell Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes for just $82.73.
Merrell's Moab range has earned a stellar reputation for producing high-quality hiking shoes for all conditions. In our expert guide to the best hiking boots, we chose the flagship Moab 3 boots as our top pick.
The Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes take the grippy Vibram sole and sturdy construction of our favorite pair and provide additional underfoot support so you can enjoy pain-free hiking in the wilderness.
They feature shock-absorbent Super Rebound midsoles, Merrell Air cushioning in the heels, and contoured footbeds for flexible support while you trek.
In addition to comfort, this pair prioritises grip. Its aggressive Vibram outsoles have sizable 5mm lugs that dig into uneven surfaces to keep you upright on the trails.
The Merrell Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes are available in the Granite and Black colorways. They've been discontinued so this deal won't be around for long.
Men's Merrell Moab Edge 3: $110 $82.73 at REI
Save $27 These functional Merrell hiking shoes aim to blend comfort with practicality. They offer plenty of support alongside a reliable construction and grippy Vibram outsole.
Look below for today's best Merrell Moab hiking shoes and boots deals where you are:
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
