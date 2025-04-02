Hurry and snag 24% off these super-comfy discontinued Merrell hiking shoes while you still can

By published

The Merrell Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes combine the sturdy construction and trustworthy grip of Merrell's flagship pair with comfy underfoot support

Merrell Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes
Hit the trails in these comfy Merrell hiking shoes (Image credit: Merrell)

Want something comfy to wear while you trot around the trails this season? Take a look at these supportive hiking shoes from Merrell, reduced by 24% in REI's spring sales.

Right now at REI, you can get the men's Merrell Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes for just $82.73.

Merrell's Moab range has earned a stellar reputation for producing high-quality hiking shoes for all conditions. In our expert guide to the best hiking boots, we chose the flagship Moab 3 boots as our top pick.

The Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes take the grippy Vibram sole and sturdy construction of our favorite pair and provide additional underfoot support so you can enjoy pain-free hiking in the wilderness.

They feature shock-absorbent Super Rebound midsoles, Merrell Air cushioning in the heels, and contoured footbeds for flexible support while you trek.

In addition to comfort, this pair prioritises grip. Its aggressive Vibram outsoles have sizable 5mm lugs that dig into uneven surfaces to keep you upright on the trails.

The Merrell Moab Edge 3 hiking shoes are available in the Granite and Black colorways. They've been discontinued so this deal won't be around for long.

Men's Merrell Moab Edge 3: $110$82.73 at REISave $27

Men's Merrell Moab Edge 3: $110 $82.73 at REI
Save $27 These functional Merrell hiking shoes aim to blend comfort with practicality. They offer plenty of support alongside a reliable construction and grippy Vibram outsole.

View Deal

Look below for today's best Merrell Moab hiking shoes and boots deals where you are:

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Osprey backpack

We love the "versatile" Osprey Talon Velocity 20 daypack for speedy days on the trails – it's under $135 at REI right now
Participants in 2022 Love Trails Festival

"No finish lines, no pressure, just epic routes" – Love Trails launches running and adventure festival in Croatia
Osprey backpack

We love the "versatile" Osprey Talon Velocity 20 daypack for speedy days on the trails – it's under $135 at REI right now
See more latest
Most Popular
Osprey backpack
We love the "versatile" Osprey Talon Velocity 20 daypack for speedy days on the trails – it's under $135 at REI right now
Participants in 2022 Love Trails Festival
"No finish lines, no pressure, just epic routes" – Love Trails launches running and adventure festival in Croatia
AeroPress Go Plus
You'd be "hard-pressed" to improve the AeroPress Go coffee maker for camping – but they just made it even better
Hoka Hopara 2 Aerino
Hoka "takes a cue from nature" and updates the Hopara 2 hiking sandal with merino wool for better breathability, less stink
Berghaus Biopuff
Plant powered padding? This new design concept from Berghaus features insulation derived from wetland regeneration
Garmin vívoactive 6 showing homescreen
Garmin unveils the Vivoactive 6 smartwatch, and we can't wait to test out the new "smart wake alarm" feature this spring
Crater Lake
Open water swimmers to be banned from America's deepest lake for two years during restoration project
John Kelly sets wainwrights record
"Barkley is a satire" – John Kelly speaks out on absurd race that bested every last runner, new film chronicles Jasmin Paris's 2024 victory
Lifestraw peak series water bottle deals image
The "incredibly useful" LifeStraw Peak Series water bottle and filter combo saved my thru-hike – and it's 20% off at Amazon
Amazfit Bip 6 in orange
A smartwatch with an AMOLED display for under $80? Meet the Amazfit Bip 6