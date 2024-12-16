I bought my partner this awesome Leatherman multi-tool for Christmas last year and he loves it – now it's at its lowest price ever on Amazon

It's rare to see a discount on Leatherman tools, but at just $62 the Leatherman Rebar is worth a look for anyone who loves the outdoors

A multi-tool is an essential piece of kit for anyone who loves going hiking or camping, and a high-quality one from Leatherman makes the perfect Christmas gift. Right now, you can pick up the excellent Leatherman Rebar multi-tool for just $62.14 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of nearly 20% off the list price for this trustworthy piece of kit that campers call "tremendous," and the cheapest we've ever seen it.

I bought this exact Leatherman for my partner last Christmas. He'd owned one for years and sadly lost it, so it wasn't a big risk on my part, but it still made the perfect gift.

We never set foot outdoors without this piece of kit, which boasts all-locking tools like knives, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, an electrical crimper, a wire stripper, bottle and can openers, a file, a saw and even a ruler. Honestly, we find ourselves using it around the house as much as we do out in the wild.

This deal applies to the stainless steel model, but for only about a dollar more you can also get it in Black and Black/Tan. Leatherman tools don't get discounted often, so we suggest you act fast for the biggest savings.

Leatherman Rebar multi-tool: $80 $62.14 at Amazon

Save $18 Inspired by Tim Leatherman's original PST, the Rebar features all-locking tools, 100% stainless steel construction and removable wire/hard-wire cutters.

Compact, lightweight and made for just about any job around the house or job site, your Rebar is always within reach and ready to go

