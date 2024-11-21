I love my Yaktrax traction devices for winter hiking, and they're an unbeatable 40% off right now in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Lose your fear of walking in winter conditions with these reliable traction devices, on sale for just $14.99 right now

Amazon's Black Friday sale is officially live and there are some great deals to be found on hiking gear. Right now, you can pick up a pair of Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats for just $14.99 at Amazon. That's a giant savings of $14.99 off these winter traction devices that can help keep you on the move during snowy season and get an average of 4.5 stars from users.

I personally love my Yaktrax for winter hiking when I want to hike or run on packed snow where snowshoes aren't needed but I want to feel safe and protected. I carry a pair in my backpack all winter and when I reach a snowy section of trail, I just pull them on over my hiking boots or trail running shoes and walk with confidence. I've even used them to run early morning intervals on groomed runs at the ski resort.

Yaktrax Walk have an innovative coil technology that provides 360-degree stability when walking forward, backward, or even laterally across snow-packed surfaces. The thermoplastic rubber sling won't degrade, crack, or fail in cold temperatures (I've worn the same pair for years). Plus, the thermoplastic is completely recyclable for reduced waste

This deal applies to a single pair in all sizes, and these make an excellent gift for anyone in your life who wants to keep walking through winter.

