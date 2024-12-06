It's official: the Forerunner is the most popular Garmin watch on the planet – these 2 models are at their lowest price ever on Amazon

There are big savings to be made on these two Garmin Forerunner models

Yesterday, Strava's 2024 Year in Sport report revealed a top winner in the GPS watches department, with the Garmin Forerunner named the most popular watch on the planet. Today, you can pick up two great Forerunner models at their lowest price ever on Amazon.

The biggest discount is on the Garmin Forerunner 255, which is down to just $249.99 at Amazon. That's a giant savings of 29% off the list price for this fully-fledged triathlon watch. Its dual-band GPS tracking is particularly impressive, and its battery life is superb as well – in our tests, we found the watch easily exceeded Garmin's estimate of 12 days in smartwatch mode, or 26 hours with GPS tracking enabled.

Meanwhile, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is down to just $399.99 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of 20%, or $100, off this top-tier sports watch. It might not look flashy, but the 955 offers the best GPS tracking of any watch we've tested to date, and thoughtfully designed training and recovery tools.

Though we've seen both watches at this price before, they've never been cheaper and as always, we recommend acting fast if you like the sound of these deals.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 255 and 955.

Garmin Forerunner 255: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Get ready for your next race with training tips, personalized daily suggested workouts and completion time predictions based on course details, weather and performance.

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Built with an always-on, full-color display that’s light on the wrist and easy to read even in direct sunlight, get a full picture of your health — from sleep to training.

The Forerunner 255 and 955 look similar, but there are some crucial differences that are worth knowing when choosing between them. Not sure which is for you? Check out our side-by-side comparison of the Garmin Forerunner 255 vs Garmin Forerunner 955.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 255 and 955 where you are: