Coros launches limited edition Apex 2 Pro watch inspired by the arid Gobi Desert

Coros has released a new special edition Apex 2 Pro GPS watch, with a two-tone brown design inspired by the harsh Gobi Desert, and a limited run of 1,500 pieces.

Like the original, the new Coros Apex 2 Gobi has a tough but light titanium case, and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens. Its large buttons are designed for easy use while wearing gloves, and it's certified to work at temperatures between -20°C and 50°C.

When we reviewed the Coros Apex 2 Pro, we were particularly impressed by its light weight and extra long battery life, paired with a bright, clear display that's easy to read even in direct sunlight. We also appreciated the topographical maps that come pre-loaded, helping you explore new routes without mobile data (though of course we'd never head out off-road without a map and compass too).

The Coros Apex 2 Gobi is available to order now direct from Coros for $449/£449 (the same price as the original edition in gray, black, or green).