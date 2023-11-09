Coros launches limited edition Apex 2 Pro watch inspired by the arid Gobi Desert
The watch borrows its color scheme from the desert sands
Coros has released a new special edition Apex 2 Pro GPS watch, with a two-tone brown design inspired by the harsh Gobi Desert, and a limited run of 1,500 pieces.
Like the original, the new Coros Apex 2 Gobi has a tough but light titanium case, and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens. Its large buttons are designed for easy use while wearing gloves, and it's certified to work at temperatures between -20°C and 50°C.
When we reviewed the Coros Apex 2 Pro, we were particularly impressed by its light weight and extra long battery life, paired with a bright, clear display that's easy to read even in direct sunlight. We also appreciated the topographical maps that come pre-loaded, helping you explore new routes without mobile data (though of course we'd never head out off-road without a map and compass too).
The Coros Apex 2 Gobi is available to order now direct from Coros for $449/£449 (the same price as the original edition in gray, black, or green).
- We're rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Dave Golder