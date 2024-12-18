Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the adventurer in your life? The awesome GoPro Hero13 Black has $100 off in the Amazon festive sales

Right now, you can pick up the awesome Christmas GoPro Hero13 Black bundle for only $349.99 at Amazon. That's an impressive discount of 22% off the regular list price for this incredible action camera which is perfect for recording all types of outdoor adventures.

So if you're on the hunt for a Christmas gift for the outdoor enthusiast in your life, or you're even treating yourself this deal on the best action camera on the market is worth checking out. It's also guaranteed to arrive before Christmas Day if you're an Amazon Prime Member – so there's no stressing on last-minute purchases arriving on time.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the GoPro Hero13 Black where you are.

Save $100 The GoPro Hero13 Black is without a doubt the best action camera on the market. It's rugged and waterproof and this accessories bundle is one of the best action camera deals you'll see this Christmas. It includes the Hero13 Black, two Enduro batteries, a microSD card, a pouch and the GoPro Handler grip, all for only $50 more than the sale price of the base GoPro Hero13 Black.

The Hero13 does everything you'd ever need in an action camera – it's easy to use and the brilliant GoPro Quik app allows for fast and simple edits. The list of accolades includes excellent-quality 5.3K video and 27MP photos giving crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

Hero13 also has the award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 Stabilization. HyperSmooth sets the bar for steady footage and the Hero13 continues to maximize HyperSmooth with all-new AutoBoost, meaning even the shakiest of footage comes out silky smooth.

Highlights of this GoPro Hero13 Black deal, as well as the camera itself, are the two recently launched GoPro Enduro batteries. They have a larger capacity than previous models and also have a re-engineered battery connector, which delivers improved efficiency and longer runtimes of up to 2.5 hours of continuous recording. The batteries alone are currently listed for $47.15 which sweetens this deal even more considering the GoPro Hero13 costs $299.99 on its own.

Also included is a 64gb microSD card, a carry pouch and the GoPro Handler grip which also costs $19.99. So it's good to go and a superb festive action camera deal.

