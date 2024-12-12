Advnture Christmas trail-running gift guide
Track down the best gifts for your trail running friends with our guide to the top kit you should have on your wish list
Expensive
Coros Pace 3 GPS smartwatch
Sitting at the cheaper end of the smartwatch market, the Coros Pace 3 has bags of training features, phenomenal battery life and is comparatively light. Got your eye on a different model? Check out our guide to the best cheap GPS watches.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones
A top rated pair of bone conduction open ear headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones are a gift any music-loving trail runner would be delighted to receive.
Patagonia Houdini running jacket
Our expert running tester (and former editor) Cat Ellis gave the Patagonia Houdini running jacket four and a half stars, highlighting its ultra light weight, packability, and reasonable price.
Mid range
BioLite 425 running headlamp
Our reviewer Pat Kinsella says the Biolite 425 headlamp is "just about everything you could want from a head torch", and it's a great gift for trail runners who love to venture out in winter or after dark.
Montane Gecko VP 12-plus hydration vest
We put the Montane Gecko VP 12-plus hydration vest through its paces on the Lakeland 50 and it more than met the challenge
Adidas SP0057 Sport sunglasses
With lightweight flexible frames, adjustable nose pads and HDC lenses, thee Adidas SP0057 Sport sunglasses were described as "the ultimate running eyewear" by our reviewer Kim Fuller.
Budget
Buff Merino Active Beanie
With a mix of insulating, moisture wicking Merino wool and easy care synthetic fibers, the Buff Merino Active Beanie is both hard wearing and cozy.
1000 Mile Fusion Socklet Repreve trail running socks
An ideal stocking filler, the 1000 Mile Fusion Socklet Repreve trail running socks got the "no blister" seal of approval from our tester, who said they had a good amount of cushioning too. Find more options in our guide to the best trail running socks.
Torq energy gels
The best energy gels are something every outdoor adventurer can benefit from and Torq's are a favorite with the Advnture team. Our editor Rosee Woodland uses them for all her long distance open water swims and says they have the right amount of energy boost while being gentle on the tum too.
Rosee Woodland developed a taste for adventure at a young age, growing up in a home where camping was the default holiday, and good weather was a vacation bonus rather than a necessity. After bike-packing the length of France in her mid teens with her family, she started to undertake solo forays in her 20s, usually without the benefit of much technical gear at all. Happily, the years she later spent as a mountain biking journalist eventually gave her an appreciation of decent kit! These days she loves a water-based adventure, and is an outdoor swim coach, and a keen free diver. She has a soft spot for Northern Ireland's Mourne mountains, and can also be found hiking and kayaking in Pembrokeshire and the South West of the UK.