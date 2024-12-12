Advnture Christmas trail-running gift guide

Choosing the ideal gift for the climber in your life can be a tricky task. It's not worth getting items like climbing shoes, ropes, helmets and harnesses, as it's likely the recipient will have exacting, personal requirements for these crucial bits of gear.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other options that every climber will value. Gifts like quickdraws, carabiners and chalk bags are always welcome, while there are also ideal stocking fillers out there, like beanie hats and climbing brushes. We've selected nine of the best climbing gifts this festive season, with something for every budget. Let's get into it.

Expensive

(Image credit: Future)

Coros Pace 3 GPS smartwatch

Sitting at the cheaper end of the smartwatch market, the Coros Pace 3 has bags of training features, phenomenal battery life and is comparatively light. Got your eye on a different model? Check out our guide to the best cheap GPS watches.

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones

A top rated pair of bone conduction open ear headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones are a gift any music-loving trail runner would be delighted to receive.

(Image credit: Future)

Patagonia Houdini running jacket

Our expert running tester (and former editor) Cat Ellis gave the Patagonia Houdini running jacket four and a half stars, highlighting its ultra light weight, packability, and reasonable price.

Mid range

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

BioLite 425 running headlamp

Our reviewer Pat Kinsella says the Biolite 425 headlamp is "just about everything you could want from a head torch", and it's a great gift for trail runners who love to venture out in winter or after dark.

(Image credit: Montane)

Montane Gecko VP 12-plus hydration vest

We put the Montane Gecko VP 12-plus hydration vest through its paces on the Lakeland 50 and it more than met the challenge

(Image credit: Kim Fuller)

Adidas SP0057 Sport sunglasses

With lightweight flexible frames, adjustable nose pads and HDC lenses, thee Adidas SP0057 Sport sunglasses were described as "the ultimate running eyewear" by our reviewer Kim Fuller.

Budget

(Image credit: Future)

Buff Merino Active Beanie

With a mix of insulating, moisture wicking Merino wool and easy care synthetic fibers, the Buff Merino Active Beanie is both hard wearing and cozy.

(Image credit: Fusion)

1000 Mile Fusion Socklet Repreve trail running socks

An ideal stocking filler, the 1000 Mile Fusion Socklet Repreve trail running socks got the "no blister" seal of approval from our tester, who said they had a good amount of cushioning too. Find more options in our guide to the best trail running socks.

(Image credit: Torq)

Torq energy gels

The best energy gels are something every outdoor adventurer can benefit from and Torq's are a favorite with the Advnture team. Our editor Rosee Woodland uses them for all her long distance open water swims and says they have the right amount of energy boost while being gentle on the tum too.