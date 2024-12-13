Advnture Christmas hiking gift guide
From GPS watches to hand warmers, you can find the very best gifts for the hikers in your life with our expert guide
Gifting the right gear to the hiker in your life can be a daunting task, with hundreds of retailers vying for your business and a load of top-quality hiking products out there.
Helping you through the madness, we've put together this handy list of the very best hiking gifts across the price range. From socks and sunglasses to waterproofs and watches, these trustworthy presents are sure to satisfy any avid hiker come Christmas day.
At the beginning of our list, you'll find top-of-the-range gifts that are sure to wow, like high-tech binoculars and the Apple Watch Ultra.
A little lower down are some high-quality cheaper options and stocking stuffers, like hand-warmers and hiking socks.
Expensive
Hawke Endurance 8x42 binoculars
These easy-to-use, durable binoculars offer stunning visuals and an impressive field of view of 145.5 yards / 133m. On the cheaper side of high-end binoculars, the Hawke Endurance binoculars will set you back around $160.
Sea to Summit Flow 35L Dry Pack
A trustworthy, durable option for wet or even snowy trips in the backcountry, the robust Sea to Summit Flow 25L Dry Pack can keep your essentials dry in all manner of adverse weather conditions.
Apple Watch Ultra
Rated four and a half stars by our fitness tech expert and former editor Cat Ellis, the Apple Watch Ultra boasts several high-tech, easy-to-understand health trackers, so you can keep on top of you're fitness on long backcountry hikes and trail runs.
Arc'teryx Gamma Lightweight Hoody
Lightweight, windproof, and stylish, Arc'teryx's Gamma Hoody wowed our resident hiking expert Pat Kinsella, who rated the durable softshell jacket a rare five stars. This hoody is also sustainably made with 40% recycled materials as a little gift to the planet, too.
Mid range
Black Diamond 500R Headlamp
Small but mighty, the Black Diamond 500R Headlamp features multiple powerful brightness settings to illuminate the trails at whatever time you're hiking.
Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles
The Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles can be a vital aid in the backcountry, providing stable, reliable support on tricky trails and in adverse weather conditions.
Rab Khroma Tour Infinium Gloves
Keep your fingers from freezing over in the winter months with the Rab Khroma Tour Infinium Gloves. Utilizing Gore-Tex Infinium windproof technology, these gloves are well suited to chilly winter days, blocking the wind while remaining breathable.
SunGod Tempests Sunglasses
Ultra-light and super comfortable, the SunGod Tempest Sunglasses are water, oil, and scratch-resistant. Most importantly, this durable pair offers 100% UV protection, to keep your eyes safe during sunny days on the trail.
Cheap
LifeStraw Peak Series Squeeze Bottle with Filter
Described as 'versatile, lightweight, and durable' in our four-star review, the LifeStraw Peak Series Squeeze Bottle with Filter is a compact choice for hydration on the trails. The membrane microfilter blocks harmful bacteria so you can drink safely at all times.
Lifesystems Rechargeable Hand Warmers XT
When fully charged, the Lifesystems Rechargeable Hand Warmers XT offer up to 14 hours of heat on the lowest setting and six on the hottest. Charged with a handy USB cable, these hand warmers will keep your mittens toasty over long stretches in the backcountry.
Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew socks
Featuring a comfy Merino / Nylon blend, Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew socks provide both comfort and support on long treks. These fun-yet-durable socks are also thin and breathable enough for a hot summer day.
