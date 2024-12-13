Advnture Christmas hiking gift guide

From GPS watches to hand warmers, you can find the very best gifts for the hikers in your life with our expert guide

Gifting the right gear to the hiker in your life can be a daunting task, with hundreds of retailers vying for your business and a load of top-quality hiking products out there.

Helping you through the madness, we've put together this handy list of the very best hiking gifts across the price range. From socks and sunglasses to waterproofs and watches, these trustworthy presents are sure to satisfy any avid hiker come Christmas day.

At the beginning of our list, you'll find top-of-the-range gifts that are sure to wow, like high-tech binoculars and the Apple Watch Ultra.

A little lower down are some high-quality cheaper options and stocking stuffers, like hand-warmers and hiking socks.

Expensive

These easy-to-use, durable binoculars offer stunning visuals (Image credit: Matt Swaine)

Hawke Endurance 8x42 binoculars

These easy-to-use, durable binoculars offer stunning visuals and an impressive field of view of 145.5 yards / 133m. On the cheaper side of high-end binoculars, the Hawke Endurance binoculars will set you back around $160.

The Sea to Summit Flow 25L Dry Pack can keep your belongings dry (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

Sea to Summit Flow 35L Dry Pack

A trustworthy, durable option for wet or even snowy trips in the backcountry, the robust Sea to Summit Flow 25L Dry Pack can keep your essentials dry in all manner of adverse weather conditions.

The Apple Watch Ultra boasts several high-tech, easy-to-understand health trackers (Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Ultra

Rated four and a half stars by our fitness tech expert and former editor Cat Ellis, the Apple Watch Ultra boasts several high-tech, easy-to-understand health trackers, so you can keep on top of you're fitness on long backcountry hikes and trail runs.

Arc'teryx's Gamma Hoody wowed our resident hiking expert Pat Kinsella (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

Arc'teryx Gamma Lightweight Hoody

Lightweight, windproof, and stylish, Arc'teryx's Gamma Hoody wowed our resident hiking expert Pat Kinsella, who rated the durable softshell jacket a rare five stars. This hoody is also sustainably made with 40% recycled materials as a little gift to the planet, too.

Mid range

The Black Diamond 500R Headlamp is small but mighty (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

Black Diamond 500R Headlamp

Small but mighty, the Black Diamond 500R Headlamp features multiple powerful brightness settings to illuminate the trails at whatever time you're hiking.

These Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles provide stable, reliable support (Image credit: Cascade)

Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles

The Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Trekking Poles can be a vital aid in the backcountry, providing stable, reliable support on tricky trails and in adverse weather conditions.

Keep your fingers from freezing over in the winter months (Image credit: Rab)

Rab Khroma Tour Infinium Gloves

Keep your fingers from freezing over in the winter months with the Rab Khroma Tour Infinium Gloves. Utilizing Gore-Tex Infinium windproof technology, these gloves are well suited to chilly winter days, blocking the wind while remaining breathable.

The SunGod Tempest Sunglasses are water, oil, and scratch-resistant (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

SunGod Tempests Sunglasses

Ultra-light and super comfortable, the SunGod Tempest Sunglasses are water, oil, and scratch-resistant. Most importantly, this durable pair offers 100% UV protection, to keep your eyes safe during sunny days on the trail.

Cheap

The LifeStraw Peak Series can be a lifesaver in the backcountry (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

LifeStraw Peak Series Squeeze Bottle with Filter

Described as 'versatile, lightweight, and durable' in our four-star review, the LifeStraw Peak Series Squeeze Bottle with Filter is a compact choice for hydration on the trails. The membrane microfilter blocks harmful bacteria so you can drink safely at all times.

These hand warmers will keep your mittens toasty over long stretches in the backcountry (Image credit: Lifesystems)

Lifesystems Rechargeable Hand Warmers XT

When fully charged, the Lifesystems Rechargeable Hand Warmers XT offer up to 14 hours of heat on the lowest setting and six on the hottest. Charged with a handy USB cable, these hand warmers will keep your mittens toasty over long stretches in the backcountry.

These durable socks are also thin and breathable enough for a hot summer day (Image credit: Future)

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew socks

Featuring a comfy Merino / Nylon blend, Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew socks provide both comfort and support on long treks. These fun-yet-durable socks are also thin and breathable enough for a hot summer day.