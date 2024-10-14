I wore these Merrell shoes for a 100-mile hike and my feet were so happy – they're 40% off at REI right now

Right now, you can pick up the much-loved Merrell Moab 3 waterproof hiking shoes for just $83.83 at REI. That's a giant savings of 40% off the regular asking price for these comfortable, protective hiking shoes.

After a false start on the 100-mile West Highland Way a few years ago where I chose shoes with a narrow toe box that left my toes in shreds, I changed tack and thru-hiked the iconic trail in these shoes.

I found them instantly comfortable, thanks in part to a wide toe box that leaves my toes room to spread, and was pleased that they offer loads of protection on rough trails. Grippy Vibram soles kept me sure-footed all the way from the Scottish Highlands down to just outside Glasgow.

Though they are relatively heavy compared to other trainer-style shoes and a little warm for hot summer days, Merrell Moab 3 Gore-Tex hiking shoes essentially deliver all the perks of the perennially popular, high-cut version and are robust yet comfortable for straightforward trails.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, and there are loads of sizes left in the Granite colorway, but we suggest you act fast, since the item has been discontinued and sizes are running out quickly in other colorways.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Merrell Moab 3 waterproof hiking shoes where you are.

Save $56 Wet out? No bother. Go farther with the men's Merrell Moab 3 Waterproof hiking shoes. Known for comfort, durability and versatility, the latest iteration is softer, grippier and more supportive.

Updated from their Moab 2 predecessors with partially recycled fabrics, more supportive insoles, more cushioned midsoles and grippier Vibram outsoles, the Moab 3s have protective rubber toe caps and waterproof membranes seal out water and let moisture escape.

