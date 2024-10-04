I've taken these ultralight Merrell road-to-trail shoes around the world this year, and they're down to $75 right now

These ultra-lightweight shoes are comfortable from the forest to the beach

Right now, you can pick up the versatile Merrell Morphlite road-to-trail running shoes for just $74.73 at REI. That's a generous savings of 25% off the regular asking price for for these ultralight, ultra comfortable shoes that I've taken around the world this year.

I've worn these shoes on the trails of Sweden, the Alps, Scotland the Cotswolds and I love how versatile they are when I'm traveling and don't know if I'm going to have to run on tarmac or dirt. They're extremely comfortable out of the box with a nice, wide toe box, very breathable for warm weather and have enough grip to handle straightforward trails and even run on the beach.

The foam midsoles are moderate and extremely light (barely heavier than the Merrell Skyfire 2 which is their lightest shoe) with no carbon plate to make them stiff or weigh them down.

They might not deliver the bounce of a maximalist shoe on the tarmac, but there's enough cushion underfoot to make road running comfortable, and once you hit the trail there's some trail feel while the wide geometry keeps you pretty stable on uneven trail.

Ready to go from road to trail, the men's Merrell Morphlite running shoes have a custom lug pattern designed in the center for roads with increased depth for trail traction around the perimeter.

The 3 mm lugs give you all the traction you need for straightforward trails such as soft forest paths and gravel roads, though these aren't built for really muddy conditions or technical trails.

