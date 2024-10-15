"This is not the time of the year for dangerous backcountry adventures" – leaf peepers cause chaos on New England trails

If you're planning to haul out your hiking boots and take in some of New England's stunning fall foliage this week, mountain rescue has a stern warning for you: practice personal safety and responsibility.

This message came from New Hampshire Fish & Game after enthusiastic leaf peepers flooded the state's most popular trails such as Franconia Ridge, making rescue missions difficult over the busy holiday weekend.

Though the state is currently ablaze with golden, red and orange leaves, winter weather is incoming, with winds of up to 80 mph on Franconia Ridge where snow and overnight lows below freezing have already arrived.

Despite the wintry mix on the trails and diminishing daylight hours, ABC news is reporting an influx of visitors on the trails underdressed for the weather, without proper navigational aids or flashlights, resulting in seven rescues on Saturday alone.

Franconia Ridge is a popular hike for leaf peepers, but winter weather has already arrived (Image credit: Getty)

The congestion isn't just limited to the trails either – NH Fish & Game posted on Facebook that heavy traffic on the roads meant that it took them several hours just to reach the trailhead to help a hiker who had suffered a leg injury on the Franconia Ridge trail.

“People hiking now must be aware of their physical limitations, rapidly changing conditions, and the unreliable cellular service in many of the Granite State’s most natural and scenic locations,” says Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan in a news release.

Jordan urged all hikers to dress in light, quick-drying layers. Know when to turn back if conditions changed and to be prepared with the following for any hike:

"This is not the time of the year for dangerous backcountry adventures and the goal is to always return home safely," says Jordan, urging all hikers to "exercise a high degree of caution" right now.

"Unsafe and irresponsible behavior puts first responders and volunteers at increased risk of injury.”

Officials say the public can help support rescuers by buying a “Hike Safe Card” which supports search and rescue efforts and means you will not be liable to repay costs if you need to be rescued.

Unsafe and irresponsible behavior puts first responders and volunteers at increased risk of injury (Image credit: Getty)

What is leaf peeping?

Leaf peeping is an informal term used in New England to describe the activity of viewing and photographing the changing colors of fall foliage. New England’s six states are well-known for their vibrant fall colors, thanks in part to the abundance of sugar maple trees that thrive there, and brightly colored fall foliage starting in September each year and lasting until November in some parts.

Read our article on the best places for leaf peeping to find out where you can catch the best colors, and always do so responsibly.