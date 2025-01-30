Mountain rescuers issue “be more prepared” plea after Lake District hikers get lost in winter fells

Two hikers needed to be rescued from Esk Hause, a mountain pass in the English Lake District

A mountain team that rescued two hikers lost in the UK’s wintry Lake District fells have urged people to be more responsible.

Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team was called out earlier this week to assist the hikers who were reportedly unable to make their way off a mountain pass in the Lake District.

The conditions were described as “severely wintry” with “extreme cold” and strong winds.

Rescuers told the hikers to remain where they were, in a relatively sheltered position, while a party of six went to assist them.

The walkers were given more clothing layers, heats pads and hot drinks before being walked down to safety.

Esk Hause is a mountain pass where the paths from a number of popular fells, Eskdale, Borrowdale, Langdale and Wasdale, all meet.

Following the incident, the mountain rescue team took to social media to issue an appeal to hikers to take more safety precaution.

They said: “If you are venturing out to enjoy the fells, please check a variety of local and mountain forecasts so you are fully aware of the conditions out there.

“Please also ensure that you have appropriate kit, even if you don't think you will need it. If you require the services of mountain rescue in a remote location, it could be a couple of hours before we are able to get to you.

“Carrying, and knowing how to use a map and compass is also essential.”

The LAMRT appeal is the latest from rescuers this winter.

Rescuers issue plea for hikers to be more prepared for winter hiking (Image credit: Alamy)

Tips for winter hiking safety

Winter hiking can be a magical experience, but you need to make sure you are properly prepared and have the right kit to stay safe and warm in the hills and mountains.

The first tip is to check the weather forecast. There are mountain-specific forecasts operating in many countries, such as MWIS in the UK. You should also check local weather forecasts if available, such as mountain summit reports via the Met Office and The Fell Top Assessors.

Make sure you are avalanche aware, too, and you have checked avalanche forecasts.

Update your hiking kit for winter by adding more insulated layers, gloves and warm headwear. Make sure you have full waterproof cover, including a waterproof hiking jacket and waterproof pants, as well as winter hiking boots.

It’s vital that you pack an emergency shelter of some kind, such as a bivvy bag.

If conditions are forecast to be icy or snowy, you should take appropriate kit, including micro-spikes, or crampons and an ice axe. It’s important that you know how to make effective use of crampons and ice axes if you need to, for example, arrest a slip or fall.

While many people use a variety of mapping apps on their smart phones, winter hikers should also have – and know how to use – a map and compass with them and be prepared to use this form of navigation as back up.

If the worst happens and you need to call rescuers, you will require some form of messaging device. Your phone might suffice but if you have no network, a personal locator beacon (PLB) makes good sense.

Also remember to tell someone where you plan to hike and your approximate time of finish.