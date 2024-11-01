My ultralight, spacious MSR Hubba Hubba Tent is the envy of all my friends, and it's 45% off right now at Backcountry

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better place to recover from a day on the trail

With winter weather pending, outdoor retailers are offloading some great camping inventory in order to make space for ski gear and right now, you can pick up the ultralight MSR Hubba Hubba 3-person tent for just $346.47 at Backcountry. That's a whopping discount of 45% off the list price for this spacious, three-season tent.

I started camping with the slightly smaller two-person Hubba Hubba two years ago, and honestly, I've never looked back. Though it has plenty of room for me, my boyfriend and our gear, it's the same weight and packed size as my tiny one-person backpacking tent that's about the size of a coffin once pitched.

This version has a little more room so you could squeeze in three campers, two campers and a dog or just enjoy some extra space on longer backpacking trips. Despite the added real estate, it only weighs 3lb 13oz in your backpack including the stuff sack, which is much easier to use than a traditional stuff sack.

This deal applies to the Sahara colorway, but stocks are dwindling, so we suggest you act fast.

MSR Hubba Hubba 3-person tent: $629.95 $346.47 at Backcountry

Save $285 For a wide variety of reasons, we're big fans of the superlight MSR Hubba Hubba NX 3-Person 3-Season Tent because it packs down small, weighs next to nothing, breathes deeper than our yogi, and still stands up to years of camping adventures.

With two doors, a pitch-first rain fly and breathable walls, you'll find plenty of comfort in this roomy home away from home.

