We camped wild in the Nemo Hornet Osmo backpacking tent and it was "a pleasure to live in" – grab yours for 25% off at REI

Can't wait for Black Friday? Right now, you can pick up the "beautifully designed" Nemo Hornet Osmo Ultralight 3-Person Backpacking Tent for $409.73 at REI. That's a healthy savings of $140 off the regular list price for this tent, which we found to be an excellent warm-season backpacking tent when we took it out into the wild.

Our writer Alex Foxfield took this tent out in the drizzly UK's Lake District National Park last winter and called it "a pleasure to live in." Alex noted how easy it was to pitch the first time around, the excellent quality of the sustainable Osmo fabric (made from 100% PFAS-free recycled yarns) and at just 3.3 lbs (1.49 kg), how gloriously lightweight it is.

"It works whether solo camping or bringing along a couple of mates and packs down into a tidy, small, trail-ready package," says Alex.

Nemo's proprietary Osmo polyester nylon ripstop fabric has four times the water repellency and three times less stretch when wet compared to previous Hornet tents.

This deal applies to the Birch/Bud colorway, but we recommend acting fast as REI has discontinued this model.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Nemo Hornet Osmo Ultralight 3-Person Backpacking Tent where you are.

Nemo Hornet Osmo Ultralight 3-Person Backpacking Tent: $549.95 $409.73 at REI

Save $140 If you're in search of an ultralight shelter with greater volume, the 3-person Nemo Hornet Osmo ultralight tent offers enviable living space and comfort without sacrificing its airy weight.

With the included stuff sack, this tent packs down small enough to fit in the bottom compartment of your backpack with a sleeping bag, and allows you to split the weight with your partner.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Nemo Hornet Osmo Ultralight 3-Person Backpacking Tent near you: