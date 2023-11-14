You don't need to wait for Black Friday to grab a cheap pair of Hoka running shoes

Black Friday has started early at Sportsshoes.com, with rare savings on Hoka road and trail running shoes including £60 off the Hoka Mach 5 and £75 off the Hoka Stinson ATR 6.

We've hand-picked a selection of the best Hoka deals for you below, or you can browse the whole sale yourself. Hoka shoes rarely get big discounts and the most popular sizes are likely to sell out quickly, so you'll need to move fast to grab a pair.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on Hoka road running shoes near you.

Hoka Zinal: £139.99 £69.99 at Sportsshoes.com

Save £60 This women's trail running shoe is a new addition to the Black Friday sale at Sportsshoes.com, with 50% off. It features a Vibram rubber sole paired with extra light midsole foam, making it a good choice for races on tough terrain.

Hoka Mach 5: £139.99 £79.99 at Sportsshoes.com

Save £60 The Mach 5 holds a top spot in our roundup of the best road running shoes thanks to its smooth, motion-controlled ride and snug fit (check out the full review for more details). We gave it a full five stars, and with £60 off it's even more tempting.

Hoka Stinson ATR 6: £144.99 £69.99 at Sportsshoes.com

Save £75 The 'ATR' stands for 'all terrain', but this rockered shoe leans more towards the trail side of things, with a sock-like construction, a Vibram rubber sole with aggressive lugs, and reinforced toe cap. That's a lot of engineering for just £70 with this deal.

Hoka Carbon X3 Running Shoes: £169.99 £99.99 at Sportsshoes.com

Save £70 I love a shoe with a carbon fiber plate, and the Hoka Carbon X3 pairs it with an aggressive meta-rocker design so you can't help but run faster. It's a lot of fun, and £99.99 is a great price.

