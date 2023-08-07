This new Casio G-Shock watch looks like you just dug it out of the Grand Canyon
The new Mudmaster GWG-2000 is designed to look like it's taken a beating and kept on running
Sick of watches that look too shiny and new? Casio has a solution: a new G-Shock Mudmaster that looks like it's already taken an beating and been buried in dirt before you've even strapped it onto your wrist.
As Casio fan site G-Central reports, the new Cracked Mud Mudmaster GWG-2000CR-1A has just launched in China and the UK, and has a rough-and-tumble look inspired by the Grand Canyon. According to Chinese news site Tom.com, the watch's cracked and chipped appearance is intended to represent "strength and tenacity that cannot be erased by any sand, stone and dust".
The designs in the strap and and bezel are intended to represent the deep fissure of the canyon itself. Casio's UK site explains that "deep canyon cracks are echoed in the classic three-dimensional design of the large dial, creating a harmonious aesthetic".
As you'd expect from a G-Shock watch, the new Mudmaster is extremely tough, and won't actually chip and crack any time soon. The internals are protected by Casio's signature carbon core guard, and its case and buttons are dirt and mud resistant to prevent ingress of grime from all directions.
The watch costs £749 in the UK, which is roughly $960, but an official price and release date have yet to be announced for the US.
