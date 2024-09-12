Hurry, these highly rated (but rarely discounted) trail running shoes from Nike are under $100 right now
This is a huge discount on these popular trail running shoes
Right now, you can pick up the Nike Kiger 9 trail running shoes for just $93.67 at Nike. That's a massive savings of $63 off the list price for these popular shoes, which have received an impressive average rating of five stars among customers.
This shoe is billed as a worthy opponent to rocky trails and technical terrain thanks to a carbon plate sandwiched between a generous amount of EVA foam in the midsole that's designed to deliver responsiveness and all-day comfort. A relatively low drop of 4.5 mm helps with stability while breathable uppers help you run in comfort over long distances and warm days.
Runners who have worn the Kiger 9s say they love the comfort they experience when wearing these shoes on the trail. This deal applies to the men's sizing in the White/Court Blue/Cedar/Black colorway only. You can save 34% on women's sizing in the Sequoia/Emerald Rise/Guava Ice/Amber Brown colorway, however there are only a few sizes left so you'll need to act fast.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Nike Kiger 9 trail running shoes where you are.
Nike Kiger 9 trail running shoes: $160 $96.97 at Nike
Save $63 Equipped with full-length Nike React foam and a revamped breathable upper, this agile, quick trainer helps keep you zigzagging in and out of trails with speed. This deal applies to the men's sizing in the White/Court Blue/Cedar/Black colorway only.
Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the Nike Kiger 9 trail running shoes where you are:
