We loved this lightweight backpacking tent from The North Face when we took it into the wild, and it's 30% off right now

We loved how easy this tent was to pack and pitch on our adventures

Right now, you can pick up The North Face Trail Lite 2-Person Tent for just $209.73 at REI. That's a generous savings of $90 off the list price for this lightweight backpacking tent that we gave nearly full marks in our field tests.

Our resident tent tester Craig Taylor took this tent out in the wild and found it to be a cleverly designed dome tent that offers maximum space for two backpackers, while still being small and lightweight enough to easily carry over long distances.

It comes with two doors and two reasonably-sized vestibules, as well as a host of smart storage pouches for keeping things tidy inside. It’s also incredibly easy to pitch and pack away, and does a surprisingly good job in changing weather conditions, including high winds. In fact, the only gripe he had was the number of tent pegs it comes with, but that's an easy fix.

This model has been discontinued, so we recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on this tent. If you're looking for a larger tent, you can pick up The North Face Trail Lite 3-Person Tent for just $209.73, or 40% off right now at REI too.

Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on The North Face Trail Lite 2-Person Tent near you.

The North Face Trail Lite 2-Person Tent: $209.73 $300 at REI

Save $90 The evolution of the backpacking tent is here. The highly functional Trail Lite 2 tent from The North Face emphasizes interior space and ease of setup, all while remaining light and easy to carry.

This tent is a true two-person shelter, offering plenty of space for two people to sleep comfortably, as well as ample storage space for kit. Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on The North Face Trail Lite 2-Person Tent where you are: