“One backpack does not fit all adventures" – Haglöfs launches new activity-specific ski collection

With hybrid and multi-use outdoors kit on the rise, one leading outdoors brand aims to stand out from the crowd with a new range of activity-specific ski backpacks.

Using a wealth of design experience gained over more than 100 years in business, Swedish company Haglöfs has designed a collection of technically equipped and fully featured backpacks for activities ranging from resort skiing to longer-distance ski touring journeys.

They have also listened to input and tips from ambassadors and other professional athletes to ensure the winter packs tick every box on features.

“One backpack does not fit all adventures,” says Niklas Karlsson, a senior product manager at Haglöfs. "Each of our mountain backpacks has a specific activity in mind.

"Working closely with our athletes to get every feature right is a vital part of our design process."

One thing that does seem to have been overlooked, however, is male and female-specific designs. The packs are unisex although they are sold in S/M and M/L sizes.

The collection includes:

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

L.I.M Touring Pro 40 pack for multi-day ski touring journeys (€250/£210)

LATNJA 18 for fast backpacking for on and off-piste adventures (€160/£130)

Back-country freeride option, the SENSATE Pro 32 pack (€220/£180)

The brand has listened to input and tips from ambassadors and other professional athletes to ensure the winter packs tick every box on features (Image credit: Haglofs)

Haglöfs L.I.M Touring Pro 40 pack

This pack is designed for skiers to comfortably carry essentials from hut to hut while moving fast in alpine environments. It has a durable and compressible roll-top construction and adjustable side and load lifter straps.

The front compartment offers easy access to avalanche emergency gear. Pockets and gear attachment points are strategically placed, plus there is an A-frame carry system for ski transport.

François Montuori, a mountain athlete and test pilot for the pack, said: “When ski touring, for safety and convenience, you need to have easy access to your gear without removing your backpack. With this backpack, you can take off your skis without having to remove the backpack first.

Haglöfs LATNJA 18 pack

The LATNJA 18 is designed to efficiently carry a load while skiers move freely over the mountain. It’s constructed with a tight, body-hugging fit and optimized weight distribution. There is enough space and storage features to carry the skiing essentials.

The pack features are specific to the touring activity (Image credit: Haglofs/ Tom-Oliver)

Haglöfs SENSATE Pro 32 pack

The SENSATE PRO 32 is designed to hold essential gear and maintain carrying comfort while keeping the snow off. It has a body-hugging fit and is constructed to maintain optimal weight distribution with side compression and load lifter straps for customized adjustments.

Haglöfs’ Mountain Backpack range will be available from November 2024 at haglofs.com, as well as Haglöfs brand stores and selected retailers worldwide.