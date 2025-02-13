Patagonia has given its hugely popular technical fleece a makeover – here's what's new and improved

Some outdoor brands run through styles quicker than the rest of us change our wool hiking socks, but Patagonia knows when it's onto a good thing. The iconic California-based has recently updated one of its most popular fleece styles, the light and packable R1.

When we reviewed the Patagonia R1 CrossStrata Hoody last year, we gave it nearly perfect marks for warmth, breathability and protection against the wind – something that's often missing in fleece jackets. This wildly versatile mid layer will keep the chill off, but it's effective enough to dump heat out when moving uphill, and the only minor grip we had was the lack of thumb holes, which let's face it aren't for anyone.

But in its never-ending quest for perfection, Patagonia has given the classic fleece a modern update that it says has been "designed with input from thousands of climbing hours."

What's new?

The new-and-improved R1 is no longer made from the Jacquard material that gives it that distinctive zigzag texture; instead, the brand has harnessed the super powers of Polartec Power Grid fleece fabric (the same stuff used in the awesome North Face Bolt) which is hybridized with its proprietary Capilene Thermal Weight base layer material. That's a mouthful, but what does it mean?

Basically, the new R1 is outstandingly stretchy and durable, making this technical fleece an all-rounder for hiking, climbing and skiing. The Capilene fabric is used under the arms for extra venting when you get warm, and the material is treated with HeiQ Pure odor control which means you get more wear out of every wash and a longer-lasting fleece.

All that stretch also means that the fit is more flattering, but doesn't inhibit your ability to reach your arms overhead when you're scrambling or climbing.

The redesigned Patagonia R1 line is available now in both men's and women's sizing in a half zip pullover, vest and full zip jacket styles in multiple colorways starting at $119 at Patagonia.