Hurry, these "bombproof" Patagonia ski pants are less than $100 right now

The waterproof Patagonia Powder Town men's pants are easy to layer and move with you on the hill

Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Patagonia Powder Town Ski Pants for just $98.83 at REI. That's a massive savings of 60% off the list price for these ski pants, which receive an average rating of 4.4 stars by customers.

A two-layer shell construction proves waterproof and windproof breathability for gnarly days on the slopes while the articulated fit allows for freedom of movement whether you're skiing bumps or hucking cliffs. If you're skiing or riding hard, mesh-lined vents at the outer thighs let you quickly dump heat, while built-in gaiters seal out snow.

"I think these make amazing everyday ski pants. Would recommend them in basically any weather," writes one customer, who describes them as "bombproof."

If you're heading out into the backcountry in search of deep powder, these pants are fitted with a RECCO reflector to help keep you searchable in avalanche conditions. Best of all, these pants are Fair Trade Certified sewn.

This deal applies to the men's sizing in both Belay Blue and Black colorways, but we recommend acting fast to ensure you get the size you want as REI has discontinued this model.

