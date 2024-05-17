Price drop alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is almost £100 off for a limited time
Grab a great deal on this classic fitness tracker while stock lasts
If you've been pondering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic then right now you can grab the 47mm version for just £304.99 at Amazon. That's a hefty 24% lower than the list price, but it's only for a limited time, so don't sleep on this one!
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm is designed for people who want a simple sleek design, but without sacrificing any tech goodness. With a rotating bezel that allows you to operate the watch, it offers all the tracking systems we've come to expect from the best smart watches.
As well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout modes, it also offers tools for stress management and has built-in GPS for precise workout tracking.
It also connects seamlessly to your smartphone, allowing you to take calls while on the go or in the gym.
Rosee Woodland developed a taste for adventure at a young age, growing up in a home where camping was the default holiday, and good weather was a vacation bonus rather than a necessity. After bike-packing the length of France in her mid teens with her family, she started to undertake solo forays in her 20s, usually without the benefit of much technical gear at all. Happily, the years she later spent as a mountain biking journalist eventually gave her an appreciation of decent kit! These days she loves a water-based adventure, and is an outdoor swim coach, and a keen free diver. She has a soft spot for Northern Ireland's Mourne mountains, and can also be found hiking and kayaking in Pembrokeshire and the South West of the UK.