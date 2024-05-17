Price drop alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is almost £100 off for a limited time

If you've been pondering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic then right now you can grab the 47mm version for just £304.99 at Amazon. That's a hefty 24% lower than the list price, but it's only for a limited time, so don't sleep on this one!

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm is designed for people who want a simple sleek design, but without sacrificing any tech goodness. With a rotating bezel that allows you to operate the watch, it offers all the tracking systems we've come to expect from the best smart watches.

As well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout modes, it also offers tools for stress management and has built-in GPS for precise workout tracking.

It also connects seamlessly to your smartphone, allowing you to take calls while on the go or in the gym.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic 6 47mm, Bluetooth: £399.00 £304.99 at Amazon

Save nearly £100 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may offer timeless looks, but it's packed with cutting edge tech, including heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, tools for stress management and built in GPS monitoring.