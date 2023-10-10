The best camping deals I've found under $50 on Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is on now, and it's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your camping setup ready for next year. There's heaps of gear going cheap, so you don't have to spend much to make your next trip a lot easier and more comfortable.

Of course, with thousands of products on offer, it's inevitable that there's going to be a lot of equipment of questionable quality. That's why I've combed through and picked out a select handful of deals from brands that you can trust not to let you down in the field. Everything here is from a brand that we've come to trust from extensive testing, and some of the products have even made their way into our 'best of' buying guides.

If you're not on a tight budget, take a look at our guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day camping deals, which includes tents, sleeping bags, and camp kitchen gear, plus our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day hiking deals. Need new boots? Look no further!

Coleman 2-Person Pop-Up Tent: $89.99 $41.79 at Amazon

Save $48.20 The 2-Person Pop Up had previously been reduced to $52.50 earlier this year but is now available for under $45 – a great deal. Featuring 10-second pitching, handy gear pockets and a protective rainfly, it’s all you need for summer camping trips. It also folds flat, making it wonderfully portable too.

Acebeam H16 Headlamp: $49.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Save $27 This light earned a place in our roundup of the best headlamps thanks to its super tough build, SOS mode, and ability to run from AAA batteries or a rechargeable power pack. It's less than half price in the Prime Big Deal Days event.

Coleman Rugged XL LED Lantern: $54.99 $30.61 at Amazon

Save $24.38 This durable, LED camping lantern offers two light intensities and up to 60 hours of illumination on the low setting or 8 hours on high. It’s compatible with either 4 D-cell batteries or a rechargeable CPX 6 cartridge and, because it uses LEDs, you’ll never need to replace the bulb. With a substantial price cut, it’s a great deal this Prime Day.

Coleman Classic LED Lantern: $24.99 $12.31 at Amazon

Save $12.68 A classic lantern from the camping equipment experts at Coleman, there’s great savings to be made here this Prime Day. With two light settings (300 or 50 lumens) and either 4.5 or 35 hours of illumination, depending on settings, it’s all you need for nighttime campsite cooking or reading in your tent into the early hours. Plus, as it uses LEDs, you’ll never have to change the bulb.

Coleman Twin Airbed: $89.99 $28.47 at Amazon Save $61.52 A huge discount on this classic airbed from camping equipment experts Coleman. The cheapest it’s ever previously been on Amazon was $48.78 and this deal is right up there in terms of value. Factory-tested to be air leak free and with an integrated 4D pump for easy inflation, it’s a marvellously comfortable airbed for any home from home.

Coleman Autumn Glen Sleeping Bag: $46.99 $35.39 at Amazon

Save $11.60 Grab a discount this Prime Day on this excellent semi-rectangular sleeping bag from Coleman. Comfort rated to 30°F and featuring hollow polyester insulation for cosy warmth and lightweight credentials, it’s perfect for camping vacations and festivals. Better still, it’s machine washable for easy cleaning once you’re done.