Runners, hikers, climbers and swimmers to benefit from personalized recovery routines as Garmin partners with Therabody

Garmin-wearing hikers, climbers, trail runners and swimmers will soon be able to streamline their recovery experience, as the smartwatch giant is teaming up with recovery specialist Therabody.

Therabody and its 'Coached by Therabody' platform use AI to create recovery plans tailored to your body and its unique needs.

These plans suggest various exercises and stretches to help you recover. They also routinely recommend Therabody’s recovery tools like the Theragun Pro massage gun.

Plans adapt and change based on your real-time fitness data.

In partnering with Garmin, Therabody has been given access to a wealth of health data, which the firms say should allow further recovery personalization without the hassle of manually inputting your data.

Modern Garmin watches boast a wide range of cutting-edge health monitors. Models like the Epix (Gen 2), and Forerunner 955 track everything from your heart-rate variability to your stress levels.

Despite their insightful nature, some users find that the vast amount of fitness data supplied by the average Garmin data can become overwhelming. That’s where Therabody aims to help.

“To be able to combine Garmin’s best-in-class health and activity data with Therabody’s excellent recovery routines will provide uniquely personalized recovery recommendations that are not available with any other wearable integration today," said Monty Sharma, President and CEO of Therabody.

“Even better, we will work to understand and improve performance for athletes of all kinds.”

The Coached by Therabody platform is currently available in beta form on the Therabody app.

Top tips for recovering right

Recovery is a crucial part of all outdoor pursuits, allowing the body to rest and repair after the physical stresses of a long run, hike, or swim in the wilderness. A sensible, effective recovery will build your fitness and strength while helping to prevent future injuries. Whatever you're recovering from, take a look at our top tips to get you back to full strength.

Refuel and rehydrate - After exercise, our bodies are depleted of the vital fuels they need to keep on kicking. Make sure to refuel with plenty of fluids and a nutritious meal.

Stretch and flex - Soothe your sore muscles with a series of (ideally static) stretches. Focus on important muscles like your hamstrings, glutes, calves, hip flexors, and lower back.

Change your clothes - Don’t sit around in cold, uncomfortable exercise gear. Getting into warm, comfy clothes will aid your recovery, improving circulation by moving blood and nutrients through your body.

Get a good night's sleep - Sleep is when the body works to heal itself, repairing muscle damage and removing toxins. Give your body a decent chance of recuperation with a good, long kip.

