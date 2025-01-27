Save big and stay dry with 30% off the high performing Torrentshell jacket from Patagonia

Brave the rain with confidence and snag a great deal on this waterproof and affordable women's jacket from Patagonia.

Right now, the Patagonia Torrentshell women's jacket is available for just $124.93 at REI, that's a sizeable 30% off its list price of $179.

This Patagonia jacket features a 3.5oz, 50-denier recycled ripstop nylon face - a sustainable construction that earned it a spot on our expert guide to the best waterproof jackets, ranking as the best for eco credentials.

Receiving a coveted four-and-a-half-star rating in our review, the Torrentshell jacket is both waterproof and exceptionally comfortable.

"When the rain started falling like stair-rods, I retreated into the hood, tightening it for face-fitting snugness and nuzzling my chin into the micro-fleece lining," explained outdoors expert Jonathon Manning.

"Velcro cuffs effectively stopped water from downpours creeping up the sleeves, a double storm flap on either side of the front zip stopped any rain ingress."

Alongside its micro-fleece lined neck, the Torrentshell jacket beats back the cold with insulating handwarmer pockets and an adjustable drawcord hem that seals in the heat.

In a convenient twist, this large waterproof jacket folds into its own pocket, so can be carried around with ease.

"Stuffing the entire jacket into its own handpocket when it’s not required is simple enough, and makes it a great option as a high-performing, just-in-case jacket," concluded Manning.

The women's Torrentshell jacket is available in several colorways and sizes.

Patagonia Torrentshell women's jacket: $179 $124.93 at REI

Save $54 Made from recycled materials, this eco-friendly jacket is designed to keep you warm and dry in harsh winter weather. On the go? This handy jacket folds into its own pocket, so can be carried around with ease.

