Save $400 off the feature-packed Garmin Enduro watch in this secret Amazon sale

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Enduro at Amazon for $499.95 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 44% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been.

As the name suggests, the Garmin Enduro's standout feature is its extra long battery life, which makes it a great choice for trail running, hiking, backpacking, and other off-grid adventures. It can last up to 50 days between charges in smartwatch mode (or 65 days with solar), and keeps running for 70 hours with GPS tracking enabled (or 80 hours with solar). For extra long expeditions, there are special power saving modes that eke out even more from a single charge.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Enduro deals near you. We'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals as soon as they land, though we suspect this particular offer won't be beaten.

Garmin Enduro: $899.99 $499.95 at Amazon

Save $400.04 We've never seen the Enduro this cheap before. This powerful GPS watch is specially designed for long distance events and outdoor adventures, with extra long battery life, a tough case, and heaps of fitness tracking and recovery tools.

In terms of fitness tracking features, the Enduro is very similar to a Garmin Fenix, with support for the three major satellite navigation systems, real-time navigation, altitude acclimation, PacePro to help you manage your effort on varied terrain, and much more.

We've been hoping to see a deep discount on the Garmin Enduro ever since the launch of the Enduro 2 earlier this year, and here it is. We might not see a better discount this year, and the deal is likely to end soon, so it's well worth checking out if you're in the market for a new GPS watch.

