Save $120 and harness the power of the sun with the high tech Garmin Instinct Solar

Why wait for Black Friday? You can save big time on one of Garmin's highest-rated watches right now. Slashed from its original price of $399.99, the Garmin Instinct Solar GPS smartwatch has been reduced by 30% to just $279.99 at Bass Pro Sports Shop.

Protected by a rugged fiber-reinforced polymer case and chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass, this ultra-strong sports watch is well suited to rough terrain and adverse weather conditions, tested to military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance.

Into your adventure sports? Then this could be the watch for you, boasting a wide range of sports modes and fitness monitors to help you maximize performance and get the most out of your workouts. The Instinct Solar features ultra-accurate GPS navigation and maps, helping you stay on the trails and find your way in the backcountry.

In addition, this Garmin won't die on you thanks to an incredible 'unlimited' battery life'. In order to harness this function, the Instinct Solar must be exposed to at least three hours of sunlight per day, otherwise it has a rechargeable battery mode which lasts 54 days in between charges.

