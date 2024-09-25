Forget pumpkin spice lattes, Skratch Labs limited-edition apple cider sports drink that's "crisp as an autumn breeze" is back

There's no reason you should miss out on fall fun just because you're trying to set a PB

Step aside pumpkin spice lattes – there's a new drink in town for fall and it's perfect for those of you who spend long days on the trail. Next time you're lacing up your best trail running shoes for an extended adventure, you can fill your water bottle with Skratch Labs limited-edition apple cider flavored hydration mix.

This seasonal offering from the Boulder-based nutrition brand can be taken hot or cold, and the brand jokes on Instagram that they've brought it back due to "peer pressure" from fans.

The brand says the flavor is ideal for "crisp fall morning rides and runs, and chilly winter adventures" and like all of its flavors, it's designed to help you hydrate faster when you're sweating buckets thanks to glucose, sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium that's easy on your gut.

Joking or not, their followers are clearly happy about the news, with one writing that they had already ordered three bags and another begging, "Will you warn us when it’s about to stop selling for the season so we can access our stock?"

Skratch Labs Apple Cider hydration sports drink is available on Amazon where you can scoop up 20 servings for $21.95 for a limited time only. Not in the US? Here are the best deals on Skratch Labs hydration mixes near you: