Snoop Dog loves this Solo Stove so much he "gave up smoke" for it – at 43% off this Black Friday, you can afford to sizzle fo shizzle

Heads turned last year when Snoop Dog announced he'd "given up smoke" – but the rapper was merely endorsing his favorite smokeless outdoor fire pit. Right now, you can grab the excellent Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for just $195.99 at Amazon. That's a gigantic savings of 43% off the regular asking price for this fire pit, which we loved when we took it outdoors.

In our fields tests of the Bonfire 2.0, we found it to be a stunning little fire pit that’s easy to use, great to cook on and does a very good job at mitigating smoke.

"I used it as both a standalone fire pit and as a barbecue, and I have to say – I loved it," says Advnture writer Craig Taylor.

"It looks great, is very easy to clean out, is simple to store away when it’s not in use (if you have the space) and allows for a beautiful little centerpiece if you have friends or family round and want to spend some time in the garden."

This deal comes in addition to a big discount on the top-rated Solo Stove Fire Pit Backyard Bundle, going for just $299.99 at Solo Stove.

If you're in the market (or mood) for some deeply discounted camping gear this year, check out our guide to all the best Black Friday camping deals, which we'll be updating all week.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Solo Stove fire pits where you are.

