Solo Stove is selling its $600 Fire Pit bundle for just $300 this Black Friday, and it's perfect for smokeless backyard bonfires

The fire pit built for the backyard and beyond just got a whole lot cheaper for Black Friday

Black Friday is an excellent time to load up on small stocking stuffers, but the biggest savings out there are naturally on those big ticket items you've been dreaming about all year. Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Solo Stove Fire Pit Backyard Bundle for just $299.99 at Solo Stove. That's a gigantic savings of 50% off the regular asking price for this smokeless fire pit, which Solo Stove customers give a perfect five-star rating.

"I couldn’t wait till Christmas to gift this to my husband and we have been enjoying it every evening!" writes one satisfied customer, while others note how easy it is to use.

Bonfire’s double-walled design offers superior airflow and a prime secondary burn for uninterrupted enjoyment in the outdoors. The wood-burning flames get 400° hotter than conventional fires, eliminating smoke and creating fine ashes, and it only weight 20 lbs when you want to bring it into the wild for your next outdoor gathering.

If you're in the market (or mood) for some deeply discounted camping gear this year, check out our guide to all the best Black Friday camping deals, which we'll be updating all week.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Solo Stove fire pits where you are.

Solo Stove Fire Pit Backyard Bundle: $599.99 $299.99 at Solo Stove

Save $300 Ordinary fire pits stay in one spot. Weighing in at only 20 lbs, adventure-ready Bonfire is made to get up and go. With accessories designed to nest inside Bonfire’s burn chamber, you’ll instantly feel at home at any campsite.

The Fire Pit comes with a base plate, ash pan, bonfire shield, stand and lid for when it's in use, plus a shelter and carry case for storage and portability. Setup is a cinch – it’s literally a matter of popping the various components into the fire pit and adding your wood (which you'll have to find yourself).

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Solo Stove fire pits near you: