The Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 trail running shoe "truly delivers in lightness, rebound and fun" – and it's over $60 off at REI right now

There are still a few weeks to go before we can make hay with Black Friday deals, but right now, you can pick up the highly rated Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX Trail Running Shoes for just $137.73 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 31% off these bouncy, lightweight road-to-trail shoes that retail for $200 and have an average rating of 4.3 stars among customers.

We took these shoes out on the trails a couple of summers ago and found them to be light and bouncy enough for long distances with a great durable grip.

"I found the Norvan LD 3s great fun to run in," says our writes Pat Kinsella, noting that the Vibram soles didn't disappoint and the 29 mm stack provided plenty of comfort.

"The midsole felt gorgeously bouncy on the roads and ate up jagged old bricks in disused quarries and tree stumps round the woods with ease."

These shoes work well on tarmac, but if you are planning on getting off-road in them, we found that the lugs are widely spaced enough for the mud to shed well even after running through Peak District bogs and muddy Lincolnshire puddles.

This deal applies to the waterproof version in both men's and women's sizing in Blue Tetra/Pytheas, Smoke Bluff/Relic, and Storm Glow/Rocket colorways, however sizes are selling out fast so we recommend you act quickly.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX Trail Running Shoes where you are.

Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX Trail Running Shoes: $200 $137.73 at REI

Save $62 Any season, any distance—Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX trail-running shoes are made to run far, any time of year. Light and durable, they deliver comfort, support and protection on extended trail runs.

There’s a small pocket at the top of the tongue to pop the laces into, and the fit is similar to the Brooks Cascadia 16 but the Arc’Teryx InFuse midsole feels bouncier, particularly in the heel area, which is good news for heel strikers.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX Trail Running Shoes where you are: