The Hoka Challenger 7 trail running shoes offer a "great balance of cushion and responsiveness" and they're a massive 40% off at REI

REI is having a clear out of past-season styles, and there's great news for trail runners. Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Hoka Challenger 7 trail running shoes for just $100.93 at REI. That's a massive saving of 40% off the list price for these trail shoes, which receive an average of 4.5 stars from Hoka customers.

Built for light trails, the 7s delivered a major revamp on the Challenger 6, with the addition of a simplified mesh upper and a softer foam midsole to keep your feet from fatiguing on long days.

The stack height increased for a plusher feel, but one runner says the shoes still offer a great balance between cushion and responsiveness. As for the outsole, Hoka took its cues from a rubber tire and added smaller, tightly spaced lugs in the center and larger, more aggressive lugs at the perimeter so you can roll along rough trails.

Road performance meets versatile trail traction in the HOKA Challenger 7 men's trail-running shoes. Sporting updated materials from the ground up, they're lighter than the previous iteration.

This deal applies to men's sizing in Bellwether Blue/Stone Blue colorway and it's the cheapest we can remember seeing this model. We recommend you act fast to get the perfect fit.

