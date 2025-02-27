These five-star Merrell trail runners are "great for handling technical terrain and mixed conditions with confidence" - and now 25% off

A great pair of trail running shoes isn't easy to come by.

The best combine comfort and stability, so you can hit the trails for pain-free runs, without any chance of slipping over. Right now, you can snag the Merrell Long Sky 2 trail running shoes in men's and women's sizes for $104.96 at Steep and Cheap, just under $35 off their list price of $139.95.

This bouncy pair is made from EVA foam with a 100% recycled top sheet. These materials are both breathable and durable, so you can keep your feet cool in hot, sweaty weather and run with confidence.

The aggressive Vibram MegaGrip outsoles feature sizable lugs that can keep you upright on tricky trails. Our expert reviewer Julia Clarke found them very handy in her review.

"Once you hit uneven, rocky terrain, you’ll really appreciate the stability provided by the low 4mm drop combined with 5mm lugs on the MegaGrip soles, which hold up even in slick conditions," said Julia, who rated the pair five-stars.

The Merrell MTL Long Sky 2 trail running shoes are available in the Nutshell and Clay colorways in men's sizes, and Willow in women's.

Merrell MTL Long Sky 2 men's trail running shoes: $139.95 $104.96 at Steep and Cheap

Don't panic if you're not in the U.S. See today's best deals on Merrell MTL Long Sky 2 trail running shoes in men's and women's sizes where you are.