This classic Outdoor Research down jacket is now “warmer, lighter and more packable” after revamp

Leading American apparel and gear brand Outdoor Research has launched a “warmer, lighter and more packable” revamp of its already popular series of down jackets.

The new Transcendent Down Collection boasts some key sustainable features with bluesign approved 100% recycled nylon 20D shell and lining and 800-plus fill power responsibly sourced down insulation for a more planet-friendly approach.

For harsh climates, the Outdoor Research Transcendent Down Hoodie and Transcendent Down Jacket both have water-resistant and wind-resistant properties. In addition, the range has been widened with women's Plus size (1X - 4X) and women's Parka styles available.

Outdoor Research Transcendent Down Hoodie (Image credit: Outdoor Research)

The brand, which is responsible for the Vigor full-zip hoodie, Crocodile Gore-Tex gaiters and Motive AscentShell Jacket, pitches the Transcendent Down jackets as being versatile, practical and stylish enough for winter adventures in both rural and urban settings. The jackets are intended to be versatile enough for belaying from a shady ledge, hiking in cold weather, layering up for a storm day on the hill or navigating frozen urban environments.

Both the Hoodie and non-hooded Jacket feature an internal zip chest pocket, brushed tricot-lined hand pockets with zips and a hand pocket that doubles as a stuff sack when you want to pack your jacket away in your backpack. Though the weight varies by size and whether or not you choose the hood, at well under 400 grams for most styles, these jackets aren't likely to add much weight to your pack.

There are up to five color choices in the Outdoor Research Transcendent collection, though if you're planning on hiking in yours we'd recommend a darker color that can handle stains, such as black or amethyst, or the brightly-hued sunrise to improve your visibility on the mountain if you need to make yourself searchable.