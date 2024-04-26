This powerful Garmin watch gives you personalized sleep coaching every night, and it's cheaper than ever right now

Looking for a powerful Garmin watch that won't weigh you down? Right now, you can grab the Garmin Venu 3 for just £389 at Amazon, which is the cheapest it's ever been. If you have slim wrists, the smaller Garmin Venu 3S is the same price while stock lasts.

The Venu 3, which was released last year, is easily one of my favorite Garmin watches. It's slim and light, but still packs serious health and fitness tracking chops. In fact, it was the first watch to feature Garmin's personalized sleep coaching, and I gave it four and a half stars when I reviewed it in November.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 where you are.

Garmin Venu 3: £449.99 £389 at Amazon

Save £60.99 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the excellent Garmin Venu 3, which is a serious sports watch that's surprisingly slim and light, with a stunning display and built-in mic and speaker. This deal applies to the white version.

Garmin Venu 3S: £449.99 £389 at Amazon

Save £60.99 If you have smaller wrists or just prefer a more compact watch, the 41mm diameter version of the Venu 3 is also on offer if you choose the Black version. Other colours are discounted too, but this is the cheapest.

GPS accuracy is excellent, and it's all capped off with a stunning AMOLED display. When I reviewed it, the biggest drawback was its price, but with £60.99 off that's no longer a problem. The Venu 3 neatly straddles the gap between smartwatches and sports watches, and does so with style.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 near you: