This special edition Garmin Instinct watch is down to its lowest ever price today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition for just $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest this special edition watch has ever been (the same as it was on October 19) and a saving of 48% off the list price.

The Garmin Instinct is a seriously tough sports watch that's perfect for hiking and camping thanks to its accurate GPS tracking, rugged build, and superb battery life. The Esports Edition has all the same features as the standard version, but it also able to display your heart rate on screen while you're streaming games via Twitch or YouTube. Even if you never use that, this edition of the Instinct is currently much cheaper than the standard version, and you're not missing out on any of the serious outdoor fitness tools.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on watches in the Garmin Instinct series where you are. Not the watch for you? Check out our complete guide to the best Garmin watches for hands-on reviews of all the latest models.

The watch's training tools include downloadable training plans (via Garmin Connect), indoor and outdoor exercise profiles, a virtual running partner to help with pacing, point-to-point navigation, TracBack navigation to help you get back to your starting position, and all-day stress monitoring to name just a few.

The watch's training tools include downloadable training plans (via Garmin Connect), indoor and outdoor exercise profiles, a virtual running partner to help with pacing, point-to-point navigation, TracBack navigation to help you get back to your starting position, and all-day stress monitoring to name just a few. It's a seriously impressive piece of gear, and excellent value at this price.

If you don't live in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct series where you are.