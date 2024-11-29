This will sell out – the awesome Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is 50% off right now for Black Friday

The Epix is one of Garmin's most advanced GPS watches and it's down £324.99 for Black Friday

Black Friday has arrived in style when it comes to deals on Garmin watches. Right now, you can grab the awesome Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for just £324.99 at H Samuel. That's a gigantic saving of 50% off the list price for this powerful adventure watch.

The Epix is one of Garmin's most advanced GPS watches, and is similar to the flagship Fenix 7 but with the addition of a bright AMOLED display that's sharp and easy to read even in tricky lighting conditions.

When former Advnture editor Cat Ellis reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, she was particularly impressed by just how well-designed its interface is, making even the most advanced workout tracking tools easy to use and understand.

This deal applies to the 47 mm watch with Black Silicone strap and we don't reckon stocks will last for long, so we suggest you act now. If this isn't the right watch for you, don't forget we're keeping tabs on all the best Black Friday Garmin deals for you right now.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Black Silicone Strap: £649.99 £324.99 at H Samuel

Save £325 Garmin's smartwatch enhances your lifestyle with 24/7 health monitoring, and smart notifications. Train with built-in sports apps and navigate confidently using enhanced satellite coverage and TopoActive mapping.

Its durable design features a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a steel cover, silicone strap, and stainless steel bezel, making it stylish and robust for any adventure.

