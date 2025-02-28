Trekkers urged to light their path after hiking accidents kill two people in ten days at Eryri National Park

Mountain rescue officials are urging hikers to use headlamps or flashlights when trekking, after two hikers died within ten days of each other in accidents at Eryri National Park, Wales.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Ogwen Mountain Valley Rescue Chairman Chris Llyod encouraged trekkers to: "Check the weather forecast and make sure you are suitably equipped.

"The amount of times we are called because people have been caught out by darkness because they didn't bring a torch [flashlight or headlamp] with them even though it's a really simple thing."

On February 22, 28-year-old university student Maria Eftimova fell more than 60ft / 18.2m from the north ridge of Tryfan mountain.

Eftimova succumbed to serious injuries at the scene, despite the best efforts of rescuers and nearby climbers, who abseiled down to her location.

Just days earlier, another hiker slipped and sustained fatal injuries on the nearby Glyder Fach mountain.

Doctor Charlotte Crook, 30, was descending with a colleague when she lost her footing and fell onto rough terrain. Her partner also fell, sustaining serious head injuries on his way to her position, where he performed CPR until rescuers arrived, but Crook died at the scene.

Hiking safety tips

Hiking in the UK can be dangerous without the proper equipment, especially in the late winter months when damp air and rain worsen underfoot conditions.

If you're considering a winter hiking trip, check out our top safety tips.

Take plenty of food and hydration - nutrition is essential for winter ascents, so ensure you've got enough energy with an adequate supply of fluids and snacks. Water bottles and hydration bladders can often become frozen in chilly conditions, so it’s a good idea to take an insulated flask of hot water or tea.

Wear the right footwear - Conditions underfoot are often treacherous in the winter. Make sure you're prepared with a protective, grippy pair of hiking boots like the Scarpa Manta Tech GTX. You may also need a dependable pair of crampons if you're eyeing a snowy summit or high-altitude climb.

Prepare for darkness - Injuries can slow your progress, meaning you might be on the mountain for longer than first anticipated. Even if you're ascending in the day, take a sufficiently powerful flashlight or headlamp to light the way at night.

Eryri's Yr Wyddfa is the largest mountain in Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bring emergency gear - Prepare for the worst with enough emergency gear to keep you safe and warm until rescuers arrive. First aid kits and emergency blankets are often the difference between life and death in the wilderness.

Wear insulating, rainproof clothing - The higher you get, the colder it will be. Get ready for the freezing temperatures with clothes capable of keeping you warm and dry on the mountain, including a waterproof jacket and trousers, a baselayer, and an insulated mid-layer, like a fleece jacket or down jacket.

Have a means of calling for help - satellite communicators like the Garmin InReach aren't dependent on cell signals, so can be used in remote locations to send an SOS signal if you have an accident.

For more tips on winter hiking safety, check out our top ten tips.