Very launches early Black Friday sale, with huge savings on Garmin watches

Black Friday isn't until November 24, but many UK stores have decided to launch their annual sales already, including Very, which is offering some huge discounts on Garmin watches and other devices. I've been through and rounded up my pick of the best offers available right now, and listed them all here.

These aren't just small discounts; lots of these prices are the best we've ever seen. Not to be outdone, Amazon has matched many of these prices. If they're the same, I've provided both links, plus details of any caveats.

If you've got something specific in mind, you can check out all Very's Garmin deals yourself. Not in the UK? I'm also rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals in the US, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Garmin Fenix 7: £559 £428 at Very

Save £131 The Fenix 7 remains one of Garmin's best multi-sports watches, and is the one I've used myself for a year and a half. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it, the previous lowest price being £429. Amazon has matched this deal, but only for the smaller Fenix 7S.

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179 £129 at Very

Save £50 The Forerunner 55 is a fantastic watch for beginner and intermediate level runners, and it's even better value than usual in Very's early Black Friday sale. Amazon has matched this price in the Whitestone colorway, but the Aqua version is only discounted at Very.

Garmin Epix Pro: £929 £829 at Very

Save £100 The Epix Pro only launched a few weeks ago, but it's already on offer at Very for Black Friday. This deal applies to the 51mm diamater version. If you're looking for the 42mm Epix Pro, you'll find it cheaper at Amazon.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro: £829 £729 at Very

Save £100 The Fenix 7X Pro launched alongside the Epix Pro, so it's surprising to already see such a deep discount on the RRP. This is the best price we've seen so far for this powerhouse of a watch, and beats Amazon's current offer by 99p.