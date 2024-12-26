Want to get outdoors in the new year? This cozy jacket from the North Face is perfect for winter hiking and now 30% off

Looking to hit the trails and head into the backcountry in the new year? Check out this cozy winter jacket from The North Face. Previously priced at £240, The North Face Men's Ryeford Jacket is now just £168 at Cotswold Outdoors - that's a huge 30% off.

Designed with comfort in mind, this nylon winter jacket features two zipped hand warmer style pockets and elasticated cuffs to help your hands stay warm on the trails. There's also a soft chin-guard inner-flap to spread heat to your neck and chin.

Insulation-wise, the Ryeford Jacket is stuffed to the brim with 550FP RDS-certified goose down, which combats the cold and warms you up on chilly hikes through the wilderness.

Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certification ensures the humane treatment of geese and ducks throughout the down production process, so you can hit the trails without worrying about the materials keeping you toasty.

Well-rated on the Cotswold Outdoors website, The North Face Ryeford Jacket averages 4.5 stars from more than 800 reviews, with users frequently praising its warmth and durability.

The North Face Men's Ryeford Jacket: £240

£168 Save £54 Well suited to chilly winter hikes through the backcountry, this cozy winter jacket features 550FP RDS-certified goose down insulation to keep you from feeling the cold. The Ryeford Jacket also boasts several other handy features, like the hard-warmer style inner pockets and elasticated cuffs.

Don't fret if you're not in the UK, there are plenty of offers available on toasty winter jackets from The North Face where you are.