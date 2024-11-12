We love these comfortable North Face hiking shoes, and they're just $48 at Dick's in one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen

Early holiday sales on hiking gear are coming in thick and fast and right now, you can pick up the highly-rated North Face Vectic Taraval hiking shoes for just $48.57 at Dick's Sporting Goods. That's a massive discount of over 60% off the list price for these lightweight, breathable hikers that get an average of 4.5 stars from customers.

I took these shoes out on the trails of Scotland and loved how plush they felt right out of the box, with no breaking in period required before a long hike. With OrthoLite footbeds and a thick rocker sole they felt like they were propelling me forward with each step. Even though they're built for fair weather hikes and not technical terrain, the soles are surprisingly grippy and stable and if you wear them next summer, you'll be amazed at how breathable they are.

This deal applies to men's sizing in white/purple, while the women's version is also discounted to $55.97 - $61.97, depending on your size, which is still a generous chunk off the regular list price of $129.

Save $80 These hiking shoes look a lot more fashion than function, but once you get them on your feet, you might be surprised at how well they perform. Intended for fair weather day hikes on a variety of surfaces, where these shoes really shine is in their comfort.

They’re best save for bluebird days when you just want to stride across the countryside in comfort, and despite their lightweight appeal, you’ll be impressed by how much toe protection you get when you bash into a rock on the trail.

