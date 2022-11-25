With $368 off, this might be the best Garmin deal of Black Friday 2022

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar for $531.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's an enormous saving of 41% off the list price. and easily the cheapest we've ever seen this powerhouse of a watch. Garmin has cut its price in its own sale (opens in new tab), but not by this much.

We've been seeing some great deals on the Fenix 6 series since the launch of the Fenix 7 earlier this year, but this is the biggest yet. The Fenix 6X Pro Solar is the biggest and best in the range, with an extra big screen, solar cell for maximum battery life, and extra storage for data, maps, and apps.

If you're not in the US. scroll down for the best Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar deals where you are. We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals from around the web throughout the Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: $899.99 $531.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $368.51 This powerhouse of a GPS watch is going cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale. It's packed with all the fitness tracking tools you need to take your training to the next level, and offers excellent battery life thanks to its solar glass and huge battery.

The watch can run for up to 24 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging, or up to 148 hours in max battery GPS mode with solar, making it a great choice for camping, hiking, and multi-day events. Recent firmware updates have brought its workout and fitness tracking tools into line with modern watches too, so you'll get training recommendations, training load reports, running dynamics (when connected to a Garmin HRM heart rate monitor or Running Dynamics Pod), and much more.

It's also a fully featured golf watch, and comes preloaded with topographic maps, hunting and fishing calendars, ski resort maps, and much more. It's a truly remarkable watch, and although it's still not cheap, you're getting a whole lot for your money with this Black Friday deal.

