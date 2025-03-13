With $100 off, the slim and fast Apple Watch 10 drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon – for a limited time only
This is the cheapest we've ever seen this watch, but we don't expect this deal to last long
Is it time for an upgrade to your smart watch? Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for only $299 at Amazon. That's a healthy 25% off the regular list price for this slim GPS watch, and the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon.
Compared to its predecessors, the 10 sports a larger display that's easy to view even when you're on the trail and moving fast, and it's as bright as ever. No Apple Watch is known for its stunning battery power, and this one will get you about 20 hours of use before it needs recharged, so it's fine as long as you're happy to charge it every night.
This 10 has a slimmer build than earlier versions, which makes it easier to wear with a long-sleeved running top or jacket, and it's got all the training features and data you want, from sleep tracking to respiratory rate, plus added features like Crash Detection and Sleep Apnea Detection. You can take an ECG at any time and even track your menstrual cycle.
When our colleagues at Tech Radar reviewed the series 10, they found the activity tracking results and data collected to align pretty closely with those from other smartwatches.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Apple Watch 10 near you.
Apple Watch Series 10: $399 $299 at Amazon
Save $100 Bigger display with up to 30 percent more screen area and thinner, lighter, and more comfortable design. Advanced health and fitness features provide invaluable insights.
This is a limited-time deal on Amazon so we suggest you act fast. This deal applies to the 42mm case in Jet Black, Rose Gold and Silver band colorways.
If you're not in the US or UK, here are today's best deals on the Apple Watch Series 10 where you are:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
We climbed a mountain to celebrate International Women’s Day – and got mansplained at the top
"I heard a pop, and I was alone and very far from civilization” - the American alpinist who overcame injury to conquer New Zealand's 100 toughest peaks