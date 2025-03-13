With $100 off, the slim and fast Apple Watch 10 drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon – for a limited time only

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this watch, but we don't expect this deal to last long

Is it time for an upgrade to your smart watch? Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for only $299 at Amazon. That's a healthy 25% off the regular list price for this slim GPS watch, and the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon.

Compared to its predecessors, the 10 sports a larger display that's easy to view even when you're on the trail and moving fast, and it's as bright as ever. No Apple Watch is known for its stunning battery power, and this one will get you about 20 hours of use before it needs recharged, so it's fine as long as you're happy to charge it every night.

This 10 has a slimmer build than earlier versions, which makes it easier to wear with a long-sleeved running top or jacket, and it's got all the training features and data you want, from sleep tracking to respiratory rate, plus added features like Crash Detection and Sleep Apnea Detection. You can take an ECG at any time and even track your menstrual cycle.

When our colleagues at Tech Radar reviewed the series 10, they found the activity tracking results and data collected to align pretty closely with those from other smartwatches.

