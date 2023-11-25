Get ready for winter with Yaktrax deals from $9.98 this Black Friday weekend

There's a wintry chill in the air, and it's time to dig out your cozy sweaters, thick socks, and winter cleats. Don't have any? Not to worry – Amazon has heaps, and there's 25% off for the Black Friday weekend.

Named for the nimble Tibetan yak, which makes its way gracefully across icy terrain, Yaktrax will help you walk confidently in slippery conditions. They comprise a rubber upper that pulls on over your boot or shoe, with coils or chains underneath to grab onto the ground. There are a dozen different kinds (see our guide to the 12 types of Yaktrax for more details), loads of which are currently on sale for Black Friday.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best Yaktrax deals near you, with prices updated daily. Not sure whether they're the right traction device for you? Our guide Yaktrax vs Microspikes will help you decide.

Yaktrax Thermal Insoles: $12.49 $9.98 at Amazon

Save $2.51 Cold feet are miserable, and these insoles will add valuable extra warmth to any shoes or boots. They're designed to reflect heat back like an emergency blanket, preventing your extremities getting cold in the first place.

Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats: $24.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $7 The classic Yaktrax cleat, made from stretch rubber with coils underneath that you can pull over pretty much any footwear. They provide grip on packed snow and slushy surfaces, and are made with simple winter walking in mind.

Yaktrax Pro Traction Cleats: $34.99 $27.80 at Amazon

Save $7.19 These are similar to the Walk Traction Cleats above, but with larger coils and a Velcro strap across the top, which helps them fasten snugly over different sized shoes and boots, and prevents them slipping off when you're walking uphill.

Yaktrax Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats: $44.99 $33.90 at Amazon

Sav $11.09 These are mid-range traction devices, which use hardened steel 'beads' with biting edges for grip in all directions. They swivel underfoot to prevent snow building up and clogging them.

Yaktrax Run Traction Cleats: $44.99 $38.24 at Amazon

Save $6.75 More speed means you need more traction, and these sports Yaktrak have 3mm spikes added underneath so you don't have to abandon your training when the temperature drops. These help me maintain my training schedule ready for spring races, and come highly recommended if you don't want to do all your winter runs on a treadmill.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Yaktrax near you. You might also like to check out our complete guide to the best Black Friday hiking deals, which is full of huge discounts on winter essentials from big brands like The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx.